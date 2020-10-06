Aaron Rodgers Drops Cockiest Clapback Ever, QBs Would Kill For My 'Bad' Years

Breaking News

"I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks."

AARON RODGERS, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!

The Green Bay Packers QB just dropped one of the least humble brags of all time Tuesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" ... and it was awesome!!

McAfee was asking the 36-year-old QB if he paid attention to any of the negative media criticism over the past year -- including claims that he was washed up at the end of 2019.

But, Rodgers (in his 16th season in the NFL) has been KILLING IT in 2020 -- with 13 TDs and ZERO interceptions while leading the Packers to a 4-0 start.

Some are saying he's already the frontrunner for the 2020 MVP.

So, when Aaron had the opportunity to clap back at his critics -- HE DELIVERED!!

McAfee's reaction is also incredible -- he lost this damn mind!!

When Pat finally calmed down, Rodgers smirked and said, "Hey, it's just the facts, bro."