Jameis Winston Claps Back At David Carr Over Training Shade, Piss Off!

Jameis Winston Claps Back At Carr Over QB Drill Shade ... Piss Off!!!
4/10/2020 6:47 AM PT
FORMER #1 OVERALL PICK FIGHT!!!!
Jameis Winston is firing back at David Carr after the ex-Houston Texans QB ripped him for a training drill he posted on social media ... with Jameis telling the guy to straight-up piss off!!
If you missed it ... Winston posted footage of himself Thursday dodging a heavy bag that was supposed to simulate pass rushers coming at his head in the pocket.
Jameis staying poised in the pocket 💨— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 9, 2020 @brgridiron
(via @MDFNATION) pic.twitter.com/IChtMgLIR3
The training was immediately shaded by Carr, who wrote, "Stop paying your friends to train you. Stop. Get some help."
Carr added, "I’ve been in a lot of collapsing pockets and never once did I have defenders just flying at my head."
Carr ain't kidding ... the 76 times he was sacked back in 2002 is STILL an NFL single-season record -- but Winston clearly didn't care for his opinion nonetheless.
"Hey bro I have nothing but love for you!" Winston said. "Reach out to help or mind your business though."
Jameis continued, "I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro! #Lahater #SocialDistancing."
Hey bro I have nothing but love for you! Reach out to help or mind your business though. I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro! 🤫 #Lahater #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/jVH5BVid60— Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) April 10, 2020 @Jaboowins
Winston even accompanied his epic clapback with a video of a pass rusher coming straight for his head!!
Yeah, we're going to go ahead and move Carr's all-time win-loss record to 23-57 now.
