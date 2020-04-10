Jameis Winston Claps Back At David Carr Over Training Shade, Piss Off!

Breaking News

FORMER #1 OVERALL PICK FIGHT!!!!

Jameis Winston is firing back at David Carr after the ex-Houston Texans QB ripped him for a training drill he posted on social media ... with Jameis telling the guy to straight-up piss off!!

If you missed it ... Winston posted footage of himself Thursday dodging a heavy bag that was supposed to simulate pass rushers coming at his head in the pocket.

The training was immediately shaded by Carr, who wrote, "Stop paying your friends to train you. Stop. Get some help."

Carr added, "I’ve been in a lot of collapsing pockets and never once did I have defenders just flying at my head."

Carr ain't kidding ... the 76 times he was sacked back in 2002 is STILL an NFL single-season record -- but Winston clearly didn't care for his opinion nonetheless.

"Hey bro I have nothing but love for you!" Winston said. "Reach out to help or mind your business though."

Jameis continued, "I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro! #Lahater #SocialDistancing."

Hey bro I have nothing but love for you! Reach out to help or mind your business though. I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro! 🤫 #Lahater #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/jVH5BVid60 — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) April 10, 2020 @Jaboowins

Winston even accompanied his epic clapback with a video of a pass rusher coming straight for his head!!