Jameis Winston Claps Back At David Carr Over Training Shade, Piss Off!

Jameis Winston Claps Back At Carr Over QB Drill Shade ... Piss Off!!!

4/10/2020 6:47 AM PT
Jameis Winston is firing back at David Carr after the ex-Houston Texans QB ripped him for a training drill he posted on social media ... with Jameis telling the guy to straight-up piss off!!

If you missed it ... Winston posted footage of himself Thursday dodging a heavy bag that was supposed to simulate pass rushers coming at his head in the pocket.

The training was immediately shaded by Carr, who wrote, "Stop paying your friends to train you. Stop. Get some help."

Carr added, "I’ve been in a lot of collapsing pockets and never once did I have defenders just flying at my head."

Carr ain't kidding ... the 76 times he was sacked back in 2002 is STILL an NFL single-season record -- but Winston clearly didn't care for his opinion nonetheless.

"Hey bro I have nothing but love for you!" Winston said. "Reach out to help or mind your business though."

Jameis continued, "I’ve been working with my personal trainer since I was 14! We built this from the bottom and we’re still building. Treat others how you want to be treated bro! #Lahater #SocialDistancing."

Winston even accompanied his epic clapback with a video of a pass rusher coming straight for his head!!

Yeah, we're going to go ahead and move Carr's all-time win-loss record to 23-57 now.

