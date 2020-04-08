Jameis Winston Says Being Replaced By Tom Brady Is a Huge Compliment

Play video content Breaking News Fox News

Jameis Winston is finally revealing how he feels about getting booted outta Tampa Bay for Tom Brady ... and he's actually taking the whole thing as a compliment.

"For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me," Winston said Wednesday morning on Fox News.

The QB was originally booked on the network to spread the word on the COVID-19 hotline he developed alongside Dr. Scott Kelley ... but naturally, the question HAD to be asked -- and Jameis handled it like a pro.

GM! We will beat Covid-19! I teamed up with a great friend of mine, Dr. Scott Kelley, to develop a TOLL FREE HOTLINE (844-TEST-COVID). Now we can all have our questions and concerns answered from the safety of our own home. Call now (844-TEST-COVID) #StayHome #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/CErAYBrJxd — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) April 6, 2020 @Jaboowins

"One thing you can learn about me is my faith. I have tremendous faith in the Lord ... and one thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the G.O.A.T," Winston said.

"But, at the end of the day, it's a competitive sport. We all in the business. So, I'm excited for whatever opportunity may hold."

After Winston was released, he thanked Tampa for his 5 seasons with the team and said it was "all love and respect."

Jameis doesn't tip his hand on where he could end up ... but he DID say what his goal is.