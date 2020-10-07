Video Captures Mom Suspected of DWI Crashing with Kids in SUV

Play video content Storyful

A Long Island mother apparently missed a memo from M.A.D.D. ... she got busted for DWI after a terrifying crash -- captured on camera -- with her 3 young children in her vehicle.

Ashley Thomas-Smith lost control of her Lincoln Navigator, and home surveillance cameras caught the moment she careened through a front yard, nearly flipping the SUV on its side. She then crashed into a home Sunday afternoon and demolished the kitchen.

Check out the video ... you can hear the tires screeching and, sadly, the screams of frightened children. Fortunately, the kids suffered no injuries and were released to their father. Thomas-Smith was arrested for DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.

The homeowner, Angelica Reyes, told WCBS TV the crash could have been much, much worse had they been home at the time, because she and her family, including a 2-month-old baby, spend a lot of time in the kitchen.