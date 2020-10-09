Ex-WWE Star Alberto Del Rio Charged with Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

Breaking News

Ex-WWE champion Alberto Del Rio has been charged with 4 counts of sexual assault and 1 count of aggravated kidnapping stemming from a May incident with his ex-GF, officials announced.

Alberto -- real name Jose Rodriguez Chucuan -- was arrested in San Antonio, Texas in early May after his ex-GF told cops the pro wrestler went into a rage after accusing her of cheating on him.

If convicted, all 5 counts carry serious penalties. Felony aggravated assault carries a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison. The sexual assault charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. So, a conviction could put Del Rio away for a very long time.

The accuser -- who cops say only speaks Spanish -- claimed Del Rio smashed her cell phone, her laptop and attempted to burn her passport in an attack that started at around 10 PM on May 3 and lasted until around 2:30 PM on May 4.

The woman also claims Del Rio attacked her, causing multiple injuries and left her, "feeling woozy and dizzy from the hits to her head."

There's more ... the accuser also claims Del Rio choked her and at one point "shoved a sock into her mouth, to keep [her] quiet."

The woman says, "When the sock was in her mouth, she could not breathe."

During the incident, the woman claims Del Rio also sexually assaulted her with his penis and other body parts. The woman is adamant she did NOT consent to sexual activity with Del Rio.

The responding officer reported he saw "multiple bruises" on the accuser's face, arms, legs and neck.

43-year-old Del Rio is listed at 6'4", 240 pounds.