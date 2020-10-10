'Bad Girls Club' Star Judi Jai OK After Wellness Check Following Suicidal Tweets

'Bad Girls Club' Star Judi Jai Wellness Check After Suicidal Tweets ... She Blames the Alcohol

10/10/2020 12:30 AM PT
Exclusive

'Bad Girls Club' alum Judi Jai gave fans quite a scare with a series of alarming and suicidal tweets, but police have checked on her and she's fine ... though she says she's avoiding boxed wine from now on.

It's no laughing matter -- Judi's tweets, including one where she said she was going to cut her throat, sparked serious concern from her followers. A Fulton County Police spokesperson tells TMZ ... it also prompted 2 calls to her Georgia residence in the early morning hours Friday.

We're told officers responded to both calls -- one for a possible suicide situation and one reporting a person acting irrationally -- and cops concluded things were ok.

About 6 hours after her disturbing tweets, Judi tried to explain her erratic behavior by saying she drank too much wine from a box.

She added ... "Y’all I am so sorry for scaring y’all like that. I am ok. Thank u guys for the sweet tweets, calls and messages. I woke up to a ton of love."

Judi -- AKA "The Voodoo Vixen" -- was a star 'bad girl' on seasons 7 and 13 of the long-running reality show.

