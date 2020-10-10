North West Sticks It to Photogs With Her Tongue in the U.K. with Kanye West

Kanye West is having himself a take-your-daughter-to-London weekend -- which is proving his little girl takes after her pops ... namely, that she experiences a slip of the tongue at times.

Ye and North are across the pond right now, where they're doing a little bit of this and a little bit of that. On Friday, they attended Kim's SKIMS launch -- sans mama bear -- and come Saturday ... they were hitting up a fashion show in town and grabbing a bite in between.

That's where North let the paparazzi know how she felt about them hounding 'em -- shortly after lunching at a posh sushi spot, she flashed her tongue at a photog snapping pics from across the street. Dad saw the act, and playfully covered up her mouth with his hand.

It made for a sweet father-daughter moment -- which is great to see considering Ye's been having a bit of a rocky presidential season these past few months. Despite that, he hasn't lost sight of the end goal next month ... in fact, he and NW were both rocking "Vote Kanye" gear while they were out there hitting the town. So, clearly ... his heart's still in this race.

