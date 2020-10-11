Donald Trump Says He's Now Immune from COVID and has 'Protective Glow'

Play video content Breaking News Fox News

Donald Trump says he now has a "protective glow" ... his way of saying he somehow has immunity from coronavirus.

Trump appeared on Maria Bartiromo's FNC show, "Sunday Morning Futures" and said he believes he now has immunity from the virus. He did not say if his tests are now negative for COVID. It's possible his doctors were able to measure the level of COVID in his system and make such a determination, but his doctors have been mum for nearly a week.

The President's planning trips to battleground states on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, starting with Florida. As we reported, he hosted an event Saturday on the South Lawn of The White House.

Trump tried shading Joe Biden on the show, saying, "It seems like I'm immune, so I can go way out of a basement." Fact is ... Biden's been out of his basement for weeks. He's been able to campaign because he's been wearing masks and socially distancing so he didn't get COVID and land in the hospital.

Trump's attitude toward his COVID treatment has alarmed doctors and scientists, who believe he continues to send an incorrect, dangerous message about the perils of COVID. Trump, who called the virus a "blessing from God," has been a terrible patient ... leaving his hospital bed for a drive-by rally, going back to The White House without wearing a mask, working in the Oval Office rather than self-isolating, holding a rally on the South Lawn, and on and on.