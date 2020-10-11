Kristin Cavallari Kissing Mystery Guy at Chicago Bar
10/11/2020 9:01 AM PT
TMZ.com
Kristin Cavallari is back in the game, mackin' on a new guy in the Windy City.
Kristin was at Fulton Market, a bar and restaurant district in Chicago where Kristin has a shop nearby. She was all dressed up and clearly into this guy, though we don't know who he is.
As we reported, Kristin and Jay Cutler are getting divorced ... she announced in April. The divorce has gotten nasty ... Kristin has accused Jay of being controlling and manipulative and saying derogatory things about her to their kids.
Lots of people thought Kristin had hooked up again with ex-boyfriend and "Laguna Beach" alum, Stephen Collett, back in August ... but we're told they've been friends for years and that all this was ... friends getting together.
