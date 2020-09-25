Kristin Cavallari Goes Topless For Scorching Post-Cutler Divorce Thong Pic

Jay Cutler must've gotten all of Kristin Cavallari's bikini tops in the divorce ... 'cause his ex just posed for a flaming-hot topless pic on a boat!!

It's clear, the single life looks great on the 33-year-old reality TV star ... who flaunted her post-breakup bod on IG while wearing a white thong bikini Thursday.

"Pretending it’s Positano ✨," Cavallari said in her caption ... which is actually pretty interesting, considering that was a stop on her honeymoon with the ex-NFL QB in 2013.

Kristin recently spoke with People about her breakup with Cutler ... saying the two are still on great terms, but adding it "just didn't work out."

"And, that's -- that's it," Cavallari said of the divorce. "There was no real drama. There was no scandal. There was no nothing."

While Kristin's social media presence has been a treat in recent months, Cutler's has been just as enjoyable ... with a little less skin.

Remember, the 37-year-old had a VERY public investigation into who was attacking his beloved chickens ... just to find out it was a damn raccoon.