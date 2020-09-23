Kristin Cavallari Breaks Silence On Jay Cutler Divorce ... 'There Was No Scandal'

Breaking News

Kristin Cavallari says there was absolutely NO scandal involving Jay Cutler that led to their divorce ... with the reality TV star insisting the marriage point-blank "just didn't work out."

The celeb couple announced their split back in April ... and it came as a shock to most -- considering the duo seemed publicly happy.

But, in an interview with People this week, Cavallari insists everything fell apart because the two grew apart ... adding "there was no real drama."

"I met Jay when I was 23," Cavallari said. "I was a kid. I was a baby. And Jay and I had so much love for each other, we really, really did. It just didn't work out."

"And that's -- that's it. There was no real drama. There was no scandal. There was no nothing."

In fact, 33-year-old Cavallari says she and the former NFL quarterback are still on great terms ... talking "almost every day" and still working to co-parent their three kids.

"There was nothing that happened that was like, 'Oh my God!'" Cavallari said. "We just couldn't make it work. And we tried really, really hard for years and years. We really did."

Cavallari says she's now focused on being a mom and running her jewelry biz ... adding COVID quarantine has allowed her to focus on herself.