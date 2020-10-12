Woman Threatens to Sue Neighbor Over Biden Lawn Sign

Joe Biden lawn signs are triggering people in certain parts of the country ... like this woman who threatened to sue her neighbor in an epic meltdown captured on video.

Home security footage shows the lady storming up to her neighbor's front door, ringing the doorbell twice and demanding to talk. When the other woman inside says she can't come to the door, the lady breaks out the neighborhood bylaws. Oh, snap!

Trump supporter threatens to sue neighbors for having a Biden sign on their yard pic.twitter.com/7XmsxBd8M2 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 12, 2020 @davenewworld_2

Her angrily stated argument ... posting a political sign in the front lawn is against neighborhood rules, and she's threatening legal action if her neighbor doesn't "take this Harris, Biden s*** down!!!"

She doesn't stop there ... she claims she was gonna have the neighbor sell her house, but is gonna find someone else to do it instead.

After citing the alleged bylaw infraction again, the lady storms away and walks over the lawn right past the Biden sign.