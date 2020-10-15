Batman Stuntman Wears Hefty-Bag Like Bat Suit

The reboot of the Batman film franchise definitely has a new look ... because it looks like The Dark Knight's utilizing a Hefty bag.

We kid, sort of, but filming for "The Batman" Thursday in Liverpool, England provided an odd sight -- a stuntman made to look like the superhero perched on high atop the city's Royal Liver Building ... in some sort of black zipper suit.

The stuntman's obviously stepping in for the reboot's star, Robert Pattinson, for the dangerous shot above the iconic building's clock ... safely attached to a cable as a helicopter crew filmed nearby.

Despite the strange outfit, the guy's still rocking the legendary Batman mask.

Shooting for "The Batman" just started back up in the UK days ago following a COVID-19 shutdown after Pattinson tested positive for the virus.