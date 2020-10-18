Disney 'Beauty and the Beast' Parody 'Wear a Mask' Takes Aim at Trump

Well, Disney's now gotten into the politics of coronavirus ... well, not exactly Disney, but a parody of one of the most famous Disney movie's song is circulating online.

It's a COVID parody of "Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast" and it dives into the politicization of masks. The song ... is simply called "Wear a Mask."

The brains behind the song are encased in the heads of songwriters Noah Lindquist and Ashley Young, and without using Donald Trump's name, the duo takes direct aim at his laissez-faire attitude toward mask-wearing.

The lyrics include ... "Stop the lies, stop the fights, no one is taking away your rights." And there's this ... "You can shout, you can glare, but listen, Karen, I don't care!"

Favorite line ..."Try not to be so grouchy, have some faith in Fauci."

It weirdly sends a strong message about the folly of making masks a sign of weakness.