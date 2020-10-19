Arizona Governor Appears to Mock Biden's Stutter at Trump Rally
10/19/2020 5:45 PM PT
If Doug Ducey were in high school, he'd be expelled as a high school bully. Problem is ... he's the Governor of Arizona and he just seemingly mocked Joe Biden's history with stuttering.
Trump brought Ducey up to the stage Monday at a Tucson rally, and was all fire and brimstone as he told the crowd, Biden would lock down America, he'd raise taxes and make Washington D.C. a state (did not know that was an issue in Arizona).
But, a minute into his speech, he said "J-J-Joe Biden is wrong for America."
Ducey just tweeted, "I did not mock Joe Biden's stutter, nor would I ever."
Listen ... and you be the judge.
