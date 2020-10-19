Joker's Fedora from 'Batman,' 'Star Wars' Lightsaber & More in $5.6 Mil Auction

Classic Movie Memorabilia Joker's Fedora, Obi-Wan's Saber ... Hollywood Auction Could Haul in $6 Mil!!!

10/19/2020 4:31 PM PT
PropStore.com

Some of the big screen's most iconic props from the past 40 years are going up for grabs ... but some will cost as much as a small indie film's budget.

The world-famous Prop Store -- which houses an incredible collection of movie memorabilia -- will hold its annual live auction in early December ... and the props are expected to fetch $5.6 MILLION or more.

Though more than 900 items will be on the block, it's the big-ticket stuff that should really rake in the cash ... like Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hero Lightsaber from 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,' which Ewan McGregor wielded. Prop House expects that to sell for up to $155,000.

Everett Collection

Then there's the more eccentric stuff, like the Joker's purple fedora from "Batman" -- worn by Jack Nicholson -- expected to go between $26-38k ... or the mechanical alien from 1979's sci-fi classic "Alien," expected to fetch $52-78k.

Getty

Want more? How about Maverick's bomber jacket from "Top Gun" -- worn by Tom Cruise -- or Marty McFly's futuristic jacket from "Back to the Future Part II" donned by Michael J. Fox? Both are expected to sell for $15-21k.

Other notable props include the boots Julia Roberts wore in "Pretty Woman," Brad Pitt's red leather jacket from "Fight Club," and the necktie of another Joker -- Heath Ledger -- from "The Dark Knight."

Of course, there's a whole lot more. Prop Store’s Unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction goes down for 2 days on December 1-2 ... registration is open now.

