Dodgers Vs. Rays World Series Ticket Prices ... Cheap As Hell!!!

Wanna see a World Series game for just a few hundred bucks?!

This is apparently the year for that ... 'cause Dodgers vs. Rays tickets are cheap as hell!!!

Multiple ticket exchange agencies are reporting alarmingly low prices for this year's Fall Classic ... with seats for Tuesday night's Game 1 in Texas selling for as low as $290 a piece!!

Of course, it ain't exactly chump change ... but given most years' World Series prices are in the 4-figure range for seats -- it's a great deal!!!

The World Series is being played at neutral site Globe Life Field in Arlington due to the COVID-19 pandemic ... and MLB says it's allowing 11,500 fans to attend games.

The issue ... the Dodgers and Rays play nowhere near the stadium -- so demand for tix ain't exactly soaring.

According to StubHub ... Game 2 tickets on Wednesday night can be bought for as low as $375 apiece, while Games 3 through 7 are currently going for as low as around $500 per chair.

As for safety at the event if you do swoop up the tickets ... MLB officials have established strict COVID guidelines for in-person attendance.

The league is only selling tickets in 4-person pods ... with each pod 6 feet away from the next. And, concession stands are selling only pre-packaged food.

Masks are mandatory as well ... because, duh.