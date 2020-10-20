'Glee' Star Amber Riley Says Trump Supporter Spit on Her Car

Play video content

"Glee" star Amber Riley says she nearly beat the crap out of a Trump supporter who blocked her car, and then spit on it ... before cooler heads prevailed.

The actress is pissed about what recently happened to her while on her way to a store. Amber says she was driving into the parking lot when an older white man in a MAGA hat jumped in front of her car and "takes his Trump hat off and uses it as some kind of badge as if I need to stop."

She says she blew it off at first, telling the guy to move it along but what really got her riled up was when he spit on her car. Amber fumed ... "In 2020, he saw a Black woman, decided he was gonna punk me and the mother f**ker spit on my car. I don't have words for this."

As for why she didn't shoot video of the altercation, Amber says she's not one of those people to take out her phone and record a racist to make him famous. You gotta see her alternate plan, 'cause it's awesome to hear it in her words.

Let's just say it involves beating his ass. Amber says, "If I would have found him in the store, I would have been in jail right now."

The actress mentioned she was FaceTiming Selena Gomez's kidney donor, Francia Raisa, when she herself was recently tormented by Trump supporters on the 405 freeway.

Amber says she doesn't care who anyone supports but, "I care about you keeping your hands to yourself, I care about you keeping your comments to yourself and I care about you keeping your bodily fluids to yourself."