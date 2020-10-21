Raiders' Trent Brown Tests Positive for COVID, All 5 Starting Linemen Sent Home

Breaking News

Bad news for the Las Vegas Raiders ... offensive lineman Trent Brown has tested positive for COVID -- and there are concerns the rest of the starting linemen could have it too.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden just told the media all 5 starting offensive linemen were sent home from practice on Wednesday due contract tracing ... stemming from Brown's positive test.

Gruden says he's not happy about the situation -- but made it clear the health of his players is the priority.

The issue ... the Raiders are set to play a pretty important game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday -- and many are wondering if the Silver & Black will have to take the field without their starting offensive line!

Gruden doesn't seem too concerned yet ... telling the media, "We’ll have 5 on Sunday, we’ll be ready to go."

Gruden says ... this is just the way it is (playing football during a pandemic) and he'll do the best he can to make sure the team is ready by Sunday.

As for Brown, he'll be tested and retested to make sure the positive test is accurate -- and not a false positive.