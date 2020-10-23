Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' Daughter Got into White House, Met Don Jr. at Fundraiser
10/23/2020 1:38 PM PT
White House security is looking pretty lax in new video showing Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' costar easily gaining access and coming within feet of President Trump.
Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5!
The footage is of Maria Bakalova -- who plays Borat's daughter in the newly released sequel -- and shows her getting a tour of the White House press briefing room by OANN reporter Chanel Rion. It appears Rion, a regular member of the WH Press Corps, and her outlet were duped last month into getting Maria onto the White House grounds somehow.
There's also footage of Maria within feet of POTUS at a reception for Trump supporters back in February in Phoenix -- and there she's seen shaking Donald Trump Jr.'s hand. She was blonde at that time.
BTW ... Maria gaining access into the White House is NOT in the newly-released film, but it calls into serious question the security measures in place at 1600 Penn. Sacha claims Maria wasn't checked for a credential, nor did she have a COVID-19 test.
Her White House visit came 2 months after her infamous encounter with Rudy Giuliani, who was filmed/entrapped in a hotel room scene ... which is in the movie.
