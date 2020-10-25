Felicity Huffman Officially Off Supervised Release, Sentence Complete

Felicity Huffman I'm Free as a Bird ... Your Turn, Lori

10/25/2020 1:00 AM PT
Felicity Huffman has finally put the college admissions scandal firmly in her rearview mirror ... and she's reached the finish line before Lori Loughlin even got started.

The 'Desperate Housewives' actress is officially off supervised release, and her legal team says she's completed all other aspects of her punishment -- including her 2-week prison stint in the Bay Area and 250 hours of community service.

So, that's a wrap for Felicity on Operation Varsity Blues.

Felicity's got a reason to celebrate now ... and as we first told you, the first thing on her list is getting her passport back so she can leave the U.S.!!!

Of course, her travel options are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic ... but hey -- or should we say, hola -- there's always Mexico! There are also countries like Canada that won't let her in since she was convicted of a felony.

With Felicity finishing her sentence, all eyes are on Lori ... the 'Full House' star has to surrender to the Bureau of Prison's by Nov. 19, but we're told she's expected to turn herself in beforehand to begin her 2-month sentence behind bars.

