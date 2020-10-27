Racist Tells Black Man 'This Is a No-N***** Zone,' Arrested & Fired

Play video content Storyful

A racist had the gall to tell a Black man to his face that the public area he was trying to film in was a "no-n***** zone" ... and somehow walked away unscathed, at least at first.

The victim is Andre Abram, who was recording an episode for his podcast in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ last Friday with his cameraman, who's also African-American. As they were doing their thing, Abram says he noticed a guy giving 'em the eye ... who then approached.

That's when he started rolling and caught the guy's vile words on camera. The older man -- who, interestingly, is of Asian descent -- walks up casually and asks them what they're doing ... to which Abram tells him, filming on a public road, as he asks why the guy came over at all.

The man, who has since been identified as Paul Ng, then flat out tells Abram ... "this is a no-n***** zone," while going on to admit that he is, in fact, a racist. Abram disputes his claim about the area, and Ng continues to press him on where he's from and why he's there.

Abram then tells Ng to back up and step away ... he's clearly upset, but controls himself as he addresses his own camera about the situation. Ng, from across the way now, proceeds to use a leaf blower in front of a building ... which Abram assumes is his place of business.

After the fact, local reports say Ng was later arrested by police on a disorderly conduct charge after the video was posted and went viral. Turns out, he was also fired from his real estate job -- with Russ Lyon Sotheby's Int'l Realty recommending his license be revoked.