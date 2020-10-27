Instagram Model Deyana Mounira Sues Over Aroused Dog Photo Shoot

Play video content April 2018

Instagram model Deyana Mounira claims her career was derailed by a photo shoot with an aroused pooch humping her leg ... and she's seeking legal payback against its owner.

Deyana just filed suit against Tony Toutoni, the guy who owns the Russian royal terrier seen on video humping the bikini-clad model by a pool.

According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Deyana claims her promising career hit a major speed bump when Tony lured her to the April 2018 photo shoot, which she says turned out to be a scam.

In the docs, Deyana says the shoot was a bait and switch for a perverse stunt, which saw Tony encouraging his pooch to "f*** her" on camera in order to get content for his IG account ... which she labels "misogynistic."

You'll recall ... Deyana was initially sued by Tony, who claimed she sexually aroused the pooch, named Hef, by playing with its genitals. Deyana claimed she was the real victim, and said Tony was the one sexually harassing HER.

In her suit, Deyana also claims Tony falsely reported her to the FBI ... and tried to grope her while attempting to get in her in bed at the shoot location.

Deyana, through her attorneys Ben Meiselas and Dev Das, is going after Tony for money and other relief.