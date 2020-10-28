Breonna Taylor's Mom Seeking New Case Presented to Grand Jury

Exclusive

Breonna Taylor's mother says the case KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented to the grand jury was flawed and biased ... and she's pushing for a do-over.

Tamika Palmer's filed legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- seeking to have an independent prosecutor appointed to her daughter's case in order to give a brand new grand jury an "unbiased" presentation of the evidence.

Ironically, Cameron had taken over the case back in May, as a special prosecutor, to avoid the appearance of impropriety arising from the local Jefferson County D.A. investigating Louisville cops.

Palmer's asking the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council to begin the process to "restore the confidence in the grand jury process" in the state ... according to her lawyers.

The request comes on the heels of multiple grand jurors speaking out against AG Cameron, claiming he neglected to present a case for possible homicide charges against the police officers who shot Breonna.