Cockfighting Raid Turns Deadly, Rooster Attacks and Kills Police Officer

A police officer was killed during a raid on an illegal cockfighting event in the Philippines ... when a rooster with a blade on it's leg slashed the cop, causing a fatal wound.

It all went down on Tuesday when cops descended on an illegal cockfight in Northern Samar -- where the "sport" has been outlawed due to the COVID pandemic.

FYI, before COVID times, cockfighting was allowed in the Philippines (at licensed venues) on Sundays and on certain holidays.

Officials say Lieutenant Christian Bolok had picked up a rooster while collecting evidence during Tuesday's raid, when he was sliced by a steel razor blade attached to the bird's leg.

Bolok was hit in the left thigh -- with the blade reportedly slicing through his femoral artery, which ultimately caused him bleed out.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital but it was too late -- he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The local police chief, Colonel Arnel Apud, commented to the AFP news agency -- describing the incident as "a piece of bad luck that I cannot explain."

"I could not believe it when it was first reported to me. This is the first time in my 25 years as a policeman that I lost a man due to a fighting cock's spur."