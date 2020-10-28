L.A. Dodgers Postponing Championship Parade ... Due To Pandemic

No parade will come with the L.A. Dodgers' World Series ring -- at least not yet -- the team says it's postponing the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dodgers made the announcement Wednesday ... saying it's just not safe enough to have fans pack Los Angeles streets for a party.

"While the wait for a World Championship is finally over," team officials said, "a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so."

No makeup date has been scheduled for now ... but the team added, "We can’t wait to celebrate together!”

Of course, the decision to delay World Series celebrations comes just a few weeks after the L.A. Lakers announced they're postponing NBA Championship parade plans as well.

But, there still might be hope for at least SOME kind of joint-title festivities ...

After LeBron James BEGGED city officials for a parade Tuesday night ... L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti said he's open to figuring out something.

Let's talk. I'm down for anything safe. And so proud of you and the team. Thank you for ending our 32-year drought. And @KingJames you and the Lakers deserve the same. Thank you both and the @Dodgers and @Lakers for the best single month in LA sports history! — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) October 28, 2020 @ericgarcetti

"Let's talk," Garcetti told the Lakers superstar. "I'm down for anything safe."

Music to L.A.'s ears!