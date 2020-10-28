Trump Supporters Stuck in Cold for Hours After Omaha Rally Due to Bus Fiasco

Trump's Omaha Rally Hundreds Stranded in Cold Afterward ... Bus Fiasco Leads to Hospitalizations!!!

10/28/2020 6:38 AM PT
LEFT OUT IN THE COLD
Fox News

President Trump's rally at an Omaha airport left hundreds of his supporters feeling ice cold ... and several ended up in the hospital!!!

After Trump finished addressing a large crowd Tuesday night at Omaha's Eppley Airfield -- where he said, "Is there any place you would rather be than a Trump rally on about a 10-degree evening?" -- the bundled-up Prez got back on Air Force One and jetted off ... as temperatures got even colder.

Now, Trump was exaggerating -- it wasn't 10 degrees -- but the temp was below freezing and when his supporters had to wait to get on shuttle buses to take them back to distant parking lots, it became a major problem.

The buses were unable to accommodate for the amount of people waiting, leaving attendees standing in the cold for hours ... including many elderly folks.

Police tried to help get the most at-risk people to warmth and safety, but at least 7 people were reportedly taken to local hospitals. After waiting for hours, many people gave up on the buses and walked to their vehicles about 3 miles from the rally site.

According to the Trump campaign ... it provided enough buses for everyone, but there was a traffic jam on the 2-lane road leaving the airport after the event.

Typically, Trump rallies are inherently dangerous due to the lack of face coverings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic -- but in late October in Nebraska, there are other risks too.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later