Trump Supporters Stuck in Cold for Hours After Omaha Rally Due to Bus Fiasco

President Trump's rally at an Omaha airport left hundreds of his supporters feeling ice cold ... and several ended up in the hospital!!!

After Trump finished addressing a large crowd Tuesday night at Omaha's Eppley Airfield -- where he said, "Is there any place you would rather be than a Trump rally on about a 10-degree evening?" -- the bundled-up Prez got back on Air Force One and jetted off ... as temperatures got even colder.

Thousands of people left out in the cold and stranded in #Omaha, #Nebraska after a #Trump rally. I’m told the shuttles aren’t operating & there aren’t enough busses. Police didn’t seem to know what to do. Some walked. I saw at least one woman getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/oIkmixaZt0 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020 @Jeff_Paul

Now, Trump was exaggerating -- it wasn't 10 degrees -- but the temp was below freezing and when his supporters had to wait to get on shuttle buses to take them back to distant parking lots, it became a major problem.

The buses were unable to accommodate for the amount of people waiting, leaving attendees standing in the cold for hours ... including many elderly folks.

The above video & this one were taken around 10:15pm. The #Trump rally ended around 8:45pm. Some just gave up and walked from the airfield, back to wherever they parked. It was about 32° out at the time. Many had already spent hours outside as they waited for POTUS to arrive. pic.twitter.com/JYXCLypTQl — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020 @Jeff_Paul

Police tried to help get the most at-risk people to warmth and safety, but at least 7 people were reportedly taken to local hospitals. After waiting for hours, many people gave up on the buses and walked to their vehicles about 3 miles from the rally site.

According to the Trump campaign ... it provided enough buses for everyone, but there was a traffic jam on the 2-lane road leaving the airport after the event.