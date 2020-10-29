Jared Goff Gunning For L.A. 'Three-Peat' After Dodgers & Lakers Titles, 'Our Turn'

Play video content Breaking News Los Angeles Rams

First the Lakers ... then the Dodgers ... now the Rams?!

Jared Goff is gunning to make it a Los Angeles "three-peat" this season ... telling reporters Wednesday he's eyeing a Super Bowl after L.A.'s basketball and baseball teams won titles.

"These two teams have done it and now it's our turn," the Rams quarterback said. "It's something that we'd like to do."

In fact, Goff says he's already feeling the heat from his Dodgers buds to get it done!!

Goff explained he received a text from Cody Bellinger after the World Series urging him to get the Lombardi Trophy ... "He said, 'It's your turn now.' And I said, 'Absolutely!'"

Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, meanwhile, added in a tweet after the Dodgers championship, "@RamsNFL ....... you know what to do!"

So, could it happen? The Rams were just in the Super Bowl two years ago ... and they're off to a 5-2 start this season -- so maybe!!!

But, don't get it twisted ... Goff ain't getting too far ahead of himself in the hunt for another L.A. ring -- telling reporters it's still WAY TOO EARLY for title talk.

"Asking me about the Super Bowl in Week 8, it's a little early," Goff said with a smile. "We got some games to win and we're very focused on Miami right now."