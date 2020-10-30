Mike Tobacco in 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' 'Memba Him?!
10/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles native Grant Cramer gained fame in the '80s after he landed the role of the hunky Mike Tobacco -- who helps save the small town of Crescent Cove from the wacky antics of alien jesters -- in the 1988 cult creep flick "Killer Klowns From Outer Space."
Grant Cramer shared the big screen with a few other notable actors including John Allen Nelson as the shield-wielding, Deputy Dave Hanson ... and of course Suzanne Snyder as Mike's girlfriend, Debbie Stone.
Grant Cramer can also be spotted playing the womanizing dreamboat, Scotty, in "Hardbodies."
