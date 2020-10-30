TMZ's 2020 Halloween Costumes Crush it with Pop Culture and Politics

It's a spooktacular day working from home for the TMZ staff, who slipped into their best getups to have a fun, safe and socially distanced Halloween.

The holiday's obviously a little different this year but we still did our best to have a good time with it, and folks brought their A-games and got super creative with costumes honoring the best (and worst) of pop culture, politics and music.

We've got Mike Pence's housefly and a twist on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, plus Drake's father, Dennis Graham, Kurt Cobain and Biggie Smalls. See, RBG and B.I.G.!!!

Of course, it wouldn't be 2020 without a murder hornet or a zoom call ... and we've got some creative takes on those too, plus a couple classic costumes from your typical Halloweens.