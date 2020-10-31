L.A. Halloween Party with TikTokers and YouTubers Busted by Cops

Play video content TMZ.com

A Halloween party packed to the gils with TikTokers, YouTubers and many others was unceremoniously broken up by cops after numerous complaints that the bash was COVD unsafe.

It went down Friday night in swanky Bel Air, CA., with scores of partygoers crammed together in tight spaces ... most of whom are not wearing masks.

Cops showed at around 2 AM after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors about noise, COVID restrictions and parking issues.

Police broke up the party without incident and the costumed partygoers got up and left ... many with drink still in hand.