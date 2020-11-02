Cristiano Ronaldo Rips Off Shirt, Flaunts Post-COVID Hardbody in Return to Soccer

Breaking News

There was no Quarantine 15 for Cristiano Ronaldo ...

The Juventus striker returned to the pitch Sunday after spending nearly 4 weeks in isolation battling COVID-19 -- and proved he's STILL JACKED!

35-year-old CR7 initially tested positive around October 13 while training with the Portugal national team. He was sent to his palatial estate to ride out the virus.

He finally tested NEGATIVE on Friday, and was allowed to rejoin Juventus on Sunday as they took on Spezia at Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Italy.

First chance Ronaldo got to remove his shirt, he did -- showing his bout with the 'rona has ZERO impact on his insane bod.

Good god, man ... have a carb once in a while.

Of course, Ronaldo was rocking his signature undies during his little strip tease ... because he's ripped and business savvy!!!

As for the game, Ronaldo entered the match while it was a 1-1 tie ... then scored 2 goals in a 20-minute span. Yeah, dude's back.

Juventus went on to win, 4-1 ... and Ronaldo's abs are clearly the MVP.