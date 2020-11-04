Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own It
11/4/2020 12:41 PM PT
People who voted for 4 more years of Donald Trump are racists, even if they don't realize it yet ... at least that's activist Marc Lamont Hill's take on the election results.
Marc joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and made a statement many will find controversial about people who marked their ballots for Trump. He says some of those voters are just racist, but he adds ... others who don't see themselves as racist, should take a harder look.
The way Marc sees things ... it's one thing to look at the candidates and think they're all racist and make the best choice you can. But, for the BET host, it's an entirely different ballgame when you knowingly select the guy who defended white nationalists and wouldn't denounce folks like David Duke.
Marc says if you prioritized tax rates and a stimulus check over racism, then racism clearly just isn't a big deal to you. He suggests it's something with which Trump supporters just need to come to grips.
Votes are still being counted, but Trump's already approaching 67 million votes, and MLH says those numbers are alarming if you're Black.
With the presidency still up for grabs after Election Day, Marc tells us why the feeling this time around is even worse than 2016 and what he thinks the results say about our country.
