Ole Miss Tight End DaMarcus Thomas All Smiles After Being Discharged from Hospital

DaMarcus Thomas Ole Miss Tight End All Smiles After Being Discharged from Hospital

11/4/2020 10:22 AM PT
Great photo of Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas -- who was back on campus and SMILING one day after being discharged from the hospital.

The 18-year-old freshman football player had suffered a frightening injury during Monday practice -- with coach Lane Kiffin saying the player initially couldn't move and lost all feeling in his body.

Thomas was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment -- and fortunately, Thomas began to regain feeling and movement.

University officials later told the media Thomas was on the mend and they were hopeful he would make a full recovery.

Fast-forward to Wednesday morning ... when Thomas was back at the Ole Miss training facility -- smiling with Katie Bason, director of player development (and another woman).

Worth noting ... Thomas appears to be sitting up without assistance, an unbelievable sight considering he's just 2 days out from the injury.

Congrats to Thomas -- and props to all the medical personnel who jumped into action to help.

