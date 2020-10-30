Odell Beckham Breaks Silence On Season-Ending Injury, 'Really F'n Tough'

Breaking News

Cleveland Browns superstar Odell Beckham says he has a "ton of emotions flowing" through his head following his devastating season-ending injury ... calling the process "really f'n tough."

OBJ went down during the first drive of the Browns' match-up with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday ... and it was later revealed he tore his ACL.

Now, the 27-year-old is opening up on the news ... saying he can't explain why or how it happened, but will trust the process.

"I just wanna thank you all for checkin on me," Odell said Friday. "this is tough really fkn tough, I really don't have many words right now definitely not the right ones at least."

He continued ... "I couldnt tell u why this happened, this one doesnt make much sense, its not for me to question, but i believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it."

"Ton of emotions flowing.. just takin some ME time, some time to heal."

As we previously reported, Baker Mayfield came to OBJ's defense earlier this week when a reporter asked about critics saying the Browns are BETTER without the receiver ... calling it "completely insensitive."

Others throughout the league -- from teammate Jarvis Landry to Jamal Adams and more -- also showed support for OBJ in the days following the injury.