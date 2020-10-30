Dak Prescott Helping Cowboys Rookie QB Prep For Start With A Hug & Sage Advice!

Breaking News

Dak Prescott can't throw another TD for the Cowboys this year ... but he's still helping in a big way -- prepping Dallas' rookie for a possible start with an embrace and advice!

Here's the deal ... the Cowboys' season has become such an injury-filled train wreck that 2020 7th-round pick Ben DiNucci (who played college ball; at James Madison Univ.) is now expected to be under center Sunday vs. the Eagles.

It ain't ideal ... DiNucci was drafted to be a developmental QB who wasn't supposed to see the field for YEARS -- so there's big-time worry in Big D.

But, Dak's making sure DiNucci ain't going into his first possible start underprepared ...

"Kind of just walked up to him and said, 'Hey, this isn't what you said my rookie year was going to be like,'" DiNucci said of his recent talks with Prescott.

"He laughed and gave me a hug and just said, 'We've talked about this. Go out there and do you. Take completions. Trust the guys around you. You'll be great. Don't overthink it. Football's football.'"

DiNucci seemed to take the advice to heart ... 'cause he added, "It's a game I've been playing since seventh grade. Not going to try to make it any more than it is."

"Going to have fun with it, bring a lot of energy, bring a lot of confidence and let my play speak for itself."

Dak's sidelined for at least the next 4 months after suffering a gruesome ankle injury earlier this month. His replacement, Andy Dalton, could miss the next couple games as well after he took a violent hit to the head last Sunday.

So, seems to be DiNucci's show for the foreseeable future ... and if he somehow shines -- better chalk up another game-changing assist for Prescott.