Patrick Mahomes & Foundation Split $100k Cost to Make Arrowhead a Polling Place

Props to Patrick Mahomes -- who, along with his foundation, split the $100,000 cost to turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling place.

Mahomes said he brought up the idea to Chiefs' president Mark Donovan -- but one of the issues they faced was funding the cost of additional voting machines.

KC QB Patrick Mahomes split the cost of opening Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place today. Here's why he did it. #HuddleAndFlow pic.twitter.com/IFE12UQkU1 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) November 3, 2020 @JimTrotter_NFL

So, Mahomes (along with his 15 and the Mahomies foundation) and the Chiefs reportedly agreed to split the $100,000 cost to turn Arrowhead into a voting location.

"I thought it was very important, not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible, but also to use a place as Arrowhead where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity with people are coming together, and use it as a place where we can come together to vote and use our voice," Mahomes said Tuesday to Jim Trotter on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast.

"I thought Arrowhead was the perfect place for it, and the Chiefs were all aboard with it and some other guys on the team, we all just made our efforts strong and really got it to be a central point for everybody to go vote."

The good news ... Arrowhead got a pretty decent turnout -- with multiple Chiefs players and head coach Andy Reid stopping by to cast their votes.