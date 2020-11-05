Troy Aikman Pleads For Justice For SMU Student Shot And Killed On Halloween

Breaking News

Troy Aikman is demanding justice for an SMU student who was shot and killed on Halloween ... with the Hall of Famer pleading with the public to come forward if they have any information on the case.

Dallas police in Texas say at around 3 AM on Saturday ... 19-year-old Robert “Jaden” Urrea was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound near bars in downtown.

Cops say in surveillance video of the incident ... they could see Urrea interacted with a white, 4-door car -- when suddenly the vehicle sped off and Urrea crumpled to the ground.

Play video content Dallas Police Department

Urrea's family members said in a statement Jaden was "maliciously shot in the chest at close range" ... and they claim the violent act was completely unprovoked.

"We strongly believe this was a drive-by shooting, unprovoked, committed by complete strangers," Urrea's family said.

Now, Aikman is urging anyone with information on the case to contact the Dallas Police Department ... posting a flier to his social media page Thursday and adding the hashtag "#JusticeforJaden."

A $25,000 reward has been set up for the capture of the suspects ... with Urrea's family saying, "Our family is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a substantial reward for information that leads to the indictment of the responsible individuals."

Cops say they're knee-deep in an investigation into the incident ... and add the car they're seeking information on is "possibly a Ford with a sunroof and custom wheels."