Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Hospitalized After Car Crash

Scary news ... Alabama running back Trey Sanders was hospitalized Friday after being involved in a car crash, the school announced.

In the Tide's statement, head coach Nick Saban said the redshirt freshman "is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threating injuries."

The coach added, "We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

According to MyPanhandle.com, Sanders was driving with his brother in Clarksville, Fla. when they were involved in the wreck.

This morning’s accident involving Port St. Joe native and Alabama running back Trey Sanders happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SW Demont Road in front of the Dollar General in Clarksville. Sanders is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/qFucrB8x6T — emmastampstv (@emmastampstv) November 6, 2020 @emmastampstv

The website reports Sanders was life-flighted to a nearby medical facility.

Sanders was a HIGHLY touted recruit coming out of IMG Academy in 2019 ... some recruiting pundits had him as the #1 prospect in the entire country.