Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Hospitalized After Car Crash

Trey Sanders Alabama Running Back Hospitalized ... After Car Crash

11/6/2020 2:43 PM PT
Scary news ... Alabama running back Trey Sanders was hospitalized Friday after being involved in a car crash, the school announced.

In the Tide's statement, head coach Nick Saban said the redshirt freshman "is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threating injuries."

The coach added, "We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information.”

According to MyPanhandle.com, Sanders was driving with his brother in Clarksville, Fla. when they were involved in the wreck.

The website reports Sanders was life-flighted to a nearby medical facility.

Sanders was a HIGHLY touted recruit coming out of IMG Academy in 2019 ... some recruiting pundits had him as the #1 prospect in the entire country.

Sanders did not play as a true freshman after injuring his foot. This season, he's logged 30 carries for 134 yards.

