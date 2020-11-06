Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants to Know If He Had Kids Outside Marriage

Dr. Dre Divorce Nicole Wants to Know If He Had Kids Outside the Marriage

11/6/2020 12:35 PM PT
Dr. Dre's estranged wife is looking into whether the mogul was unfaithful during their marriage ... and she's demanding to know if he fathered children with other women.

Nicole Young just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, asking Dre to hand over any paperwork relating to any paternity actions he may have been involved in during their 24-year union.

It's not clear there are actually any paternity suits involving Dre ... Nicole's simply requesting he hand over any paperwork if there's anything on this front.

As we've told you, Dre's divorce is extra nasty ... Dre and Nicole have been waging legal war over money and prenups, and there's been allegations of embezzlement and domestic violence.

Unclear why exactly Nicole is asking about possible secret children -- but an educated guess is that it's about money would be going to support them.

