Dr. Dre's Wife Wants Him to Produce So-Called 'Ironclad Prenup'

Dr. Dre's wife wants the rap mogul to put up or shut up about his so-called "ironclad prenup" as their divorce war rages on.

Nicole Young filed legal docs demanding Dre turn over the original version of the "ironclad prenup" upon which he's basing his whole divorce case. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says Dre's failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.

She says because Dre hasn't produced it ... she doesn't know which version of the alleged prenup he's referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an "intentional abuse" of the divorce process.

Nicole says they got married long before they amassed the billion-dollar fortune that's now at stake -- and claims they stayed together for more than 24 years, despite Dre's "rampant and repeated marital misconduct." She doesn't offer any detail about the alleged "misconduct."

As we reported ... Nicole's already claimed she was pressured into signing the prenup back in 1996. Not to mention, she claims he tore up the prenup 2 years into the marriage, and said "he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing." Nicole insists they've both said it was "null and void" ever since then.

Her new filing seems to be a challenge of sorts to Dre. Basically, since you acted like you tore it up 22 years ago, let me see what you're talking about now. For the record, Dre denies ever tearing it up.

Still, her request for the prenup does seem like a bit of gamesmanship ... because whoever her lawyer was when she signed the prenup should have copies.