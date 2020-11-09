Dallas Cowboys' Antwaun Woods Has Weed Case Dismissed

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

The Dallas Cowboys took another loss on Sunday ... but at least D-lineman Antwaun Woods left the weekend a winner -- TMZ Sports has learned his weed case was just dismissed in court.

The 27-year-old NFLer was pulled over back on Dec. 3, 2019 in Frisco, Texas after cops say he was doing 77 MPH in a 60.

Officers said during the stop they smelled weed on Woods ... and, eventually, they claim to have found a grip of marijuana in his car.

According to the police report, Woods had 2 glass mason jars and a small gold cylinder container full of weed, along with several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

In video of the stop, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see a cop told the Cowboys player outright, "Listen, you've got too much marijuana, OK?"

Woods was ultimately arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana ... but court records show the case was dismissed last Friday.

Unclear why the charge was dropped ... we're working on it.

We've reached out to both the Collin County DA and Woods' attorney ... but so far, no word back yet.