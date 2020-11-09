Orlando Bloom Shows Off New White Poodle-ish Pup

Say Hello to My New Little Friend

Orlando Bloom might have just expanded his family of 3 with Katy Perry to a family of 4 ... thanks to a new pooch.

Orlando's version of Sunday fun day included a little shopping with a new fluffy companion ... a white poodle. Orlando and his new companion hit up a pet store in Montecito, and it looks like Orlando grabbed a bag full of things for his new best friend.

The new pup comes into Orlando & Co.'s life nearly 4 months after the actor made a tearful goodbye to his beloved dog, Mighty. As we reported ... Orlando was inconsolable after his dog disappeared in the Santa Barbara area.

We don't know yet if the new dog is a permanent addition or just a visitor in the Bloom-Perry household -- but a new pup would just be more for them to celebrate.