Jay Cutler's Reality Star Dog Goes Missing, QB Offers $1,000 Reward

Breaking News

Jay Cutler needs help -- the ex-NFL quarterback's beloved dog, Bane, has gone missing in Tennessee ... and he's asking everyone in the area to join the search to bring him home.

Bane joined Cutler and Kristin Cavallari's family as a pup in February 2015 -- and was featured on their reality show, "Very Cavallari." He also became a regular on Kristin's IG page.

Jay was particularly close with the German Shepherd -- and when Jay and Kristin broke up earlier this year, he apparently kept Bane at his Tennessee home.

But, Bane is now M.I.A. and Jay is concerned -- posting a call to action on social media to help find his pet.

"Ok Instagram it's time to do some good today," Cutler said. "Bane is missing. 80lb German shepherd. Last seen on Old Hillsboro in Franklin, TN."

"$1000 dollar reward for his return. Let's find him."

There have been issues on Jay's ranch this year -- remember, his chickens were being massacred by a mysterious predator that turned out to be a raccoon.

Jay personally sat watch to protect his chickens -- ya gotta believe he's on the ground searching for Bane too.