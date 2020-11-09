Pro Hooper Austin Daye Gets Massive Nipsey Hussle Back Tat W/ Malcolm X, Ali

Breaking News

Former college basketball star Austin Daye is paying tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle ... by honoring the rap legend with a massive back tattoo.

The 32-year-old pro hooper -- a massive Nip fan -- revealed the new ink on Monday ... which also features an image of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.

Daye hit up tattoo artist Juan D Castaño for the job ... and we're assuming it took hours to finish the piece, which also features a "The Marathon Continues" flag.

Of course, the TMC slogan was Nip's motto ... and followers have carried his message since his passing in March 2019.

The former NBA first-round pick joins ballers like Jordan Clarkson and J.R. Smith ... who have both dedicated serious real estate to the L.A. MC.

FYI -- Daye has been tearing it up overseas. He's currently playing for Reyer Venezia and won the Italian Cup MVP in 2020.