Pro Hooper Austin Daye Gets Massive Nipsey Hussle Back Tat W/ Malcolm X, Ali

Pro Hooper Austin Daye Massive Nipsey Hussle Back Tat With Malcolm X, Ali
11/9/2020 4:38 PM PT
Former college basketball star Austin Daye is paying tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle ... by honoring the rap legend with a massive back tattoo.
The 32-year-old pro hooper -- a massive Nip fan -- revealed the new ink on Monday ... which also features an image of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.
Daye hit up tattoo artist Juan D Castaño for the job ... and we're assuming it took hours to finish the piece, which also features a "The Marathon Continues" flag.
Of course, the TMC slogan was Nip's motto ... and followers have carried his message since his passing in March 2019.
The former NBA first-round pick joins ballers like Jordan Clarkson and J.R. Smith ... who have both dedicated serious real estate to the L.A. MC.
FYI -- Daye has been tearing it up overseas. He's currently playing for Reyer Venezia and won the Italian Cup MVP in 2020.
R.I.P. Nip.
