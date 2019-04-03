JR Smith Nipsey Hussle Tattoo Tribute ... 'Long Live Nip!'

JR Smith Gets Nipsey Hussle Leg Tattoo, 'Long Live Nip!'

JR Smith will permanently honor the late Nipsey Hussle everywhere he goes ... getting an insanely realistic tattoo of the slain rapper on his leg!!

The heavily-tatted NBA star showed off the fresh ink job on Wednesday ... posting a pic of his new art of Nipsey's face on his right leg.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his L.A. clothing store on Sunday. Names like LeBron James, Odell Beckham and Russell Westbrook have posted tributes honoring the late rapper.

"Praying for your family bro!" Smith said on Sunday. "WE GOT TO STOP KILLING EACH OTHER MAN THE SH*T SAD!!"

Smith went one step further with the body art route to show respect for the Grammy-nominated artist ... hitting up Ink Studio in NYC for the job.

The finished product is sick ... and don't be surprised if more athletes follow suit.