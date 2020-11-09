Steve-O Worries Oregon's New Drug Law May Make Minors Addicts
11/9/2020 12:50 AM PT
Steve-O thinks Oregon's new law legalizing drugs is going to create enormous problems, because he thinks it opens the door for young people to become addicts.
The "Jackass" star tells TMZ ... anyone looking to do cocaine, meth or any other hard drug will find a way to scratch that itch whether there's a law against it or not. But, with Oregon recently voting to decriminalize possession of small amounts of cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and meth ... Steve-O thinks it may send the wrong message.
Steve-O -- who's been sober for over a decade -- thought it was a joke when he heard about the new law. That said ... he worries the new law may make it seem like it's OK for kids to try cocaine and meth.
Steve-O understands the court system can't handle every single case involving small amounts of drugs. He thinks we've got to place close attention to Oregon ... to see if drug use subsides or rises.
