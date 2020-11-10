NBC's Ken Dilanian Curses Live on MSNBC, Apologizes
MSNBC Live Report 'Oh S***, F***!!!' Sorry For On-Air Screwup
11/10/2020 10:00 AM PT
NBC's Ken Dilanian is the latest victim of the dreaded hot mic ... unwittingly unleashing a stream of curse words on live TV, but he's got an explanation and an apology.
Here's the deal ... Ken was supposed to be doing a live hit Tuesday on MSNBC about new developments in President Trump's refusal to concede and acknowledge President-Elect Joe Biden, and he cursed as Craig Melvin introduced him.
"Oh, s***, f***," Ken exclaimed while looking down at his phone. MSNBC quickly cut away after the profanity.
Ken's already saying sorry for his on-air gaffe ... he's apologizing for using profanity and says it was a byproduct of technical difficulties. He mistakenly hung up on the control room -- hence the four-letter words -- but didn't realize his mic was still hot.
It's pretty funny, and relatable for folks working remotely during the pandemic. Keep this in mind before your next Zoom meeting.
