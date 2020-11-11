Corey Seager's Fiancee Rocks Tiny Swimsuit W/ His Face On It, MVP Cakes!

Rocks Tiny Swimsuit With His Face On It

Need another reason to be envious of World Series MVP Corey Seager?? Well, here ya go ...

The L.A. Dodgers superstar's fiancee, Madisyn Van Ham, loves him SO MUCH ... she got a tiny swimsuit with pics of his face all over it!!!

And, to make sure everyone knows what a lucky guy Seager is ... she shared a photo of it for all to enjoy!!!

"All the 😍 for my soon to be hubby 💍," Van Ham wrote of the suit.

The two have been dating for about 5 years now ... and just got engaged back in December 2019.

They post about each other often ... and Van Ham was even with the shortstop while he was dominating for the Dodgers in the postseason down in Texas last month.

In fact, she got a pic with L.A.'s NLCS trophy right after Seager and the Dodgers moved on to the World Series ... and she hilariously captioned it, "What’s yours is mine, right babe?!"

And, as if the two weren't adorable enough ... they also own the cutest dog ever -- a Toy Australian Shepherd named Hazel Grey!!!