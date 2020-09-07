Hope Beel's Teeny-Weeny White Labor Day Bikini!
Hope Beel Teeny-Weeny White Labor Day Bikini!
9/7/2020 12:01 AM PT
Today's Summer Hot Shots are coming to you from sun-drenched shores of Tulum, Mexico where fitness guru Hope Beel flexed her flawless physique in a white-hot string bikini. That is the ultimate ending to the Labor Day Weekend.
When Hope Beel isn't bouncing back and forth between Tulum and the Lone Star State and sharing blazing body shots on social media ... the Texas treat is soaking up all things local including the Dallas Cowboys, country music and munching Tex-Mex food.
Hope you enjoy!
This year’s Summer Hot Shots were done a little differently … we teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photo galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) just for you.
A HUGE thank you to Morgan Ketzner, Cheyenne Parker, Stefania Ferrario, Race Cooper, Kayla Fitzgerald, Uche, Lexi Mars, Amy Lefevre, Tom Ernsting, Zoe Antonia and Sabrina and Maggie for participating in this year's hot features.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.